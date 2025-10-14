1.0.012 (Launch)
-Improved projector type tech card animations.
-Status icon for intercept mines now animates if they got lethal.
-Fixed a problem with Mass Produced commander unlock condition (sorry).
-Fixed problems with redraw counter modifying effects.
-Fixed Automated Mining Hive sometimes overwriting location SRM drop count.
-Fixed mercenaries no longer showing their deploy cost after retreating.
-Fixed megaship range limit getting disabled by hacking.
-Fixed some problems with how status on hand card resolves.
-Fixed boss phase transition not correctly delaying some other turn progression aspects.
-Fixed some fleet upgrades getting added to loot pool despite still being locked.
-Fixed some effects not resetting correctly on dongle remove.
-Fixed some bad unlock conditions in data cloud.
-Fixed some support affects displaying bad text during inspect.
-Fixed Evolve not being modified by effect power.
-Fixed victory turn not counting towards turn end unlocks.
-Other small fixes.
-Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update