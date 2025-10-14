1.0.012 (Launch)

-Improved projector type tech card animations.

-Status icon for intercept mines now animates if they got lethal.

-Fixed a problem with Mass Produced commander unlock condition (sorry).

-Fixed problems with redraw counter modifying effects.

-Fixed Automated Mining Hive sometimes overwriting location SRM drop count.

-Fixed mercenaries no longer showing their deploy cost after retreating.

-Fixed megaship range limit getting disabled by hacking.

-Fixed some problems with how status on hand card resolves.

-Fixed boss phase transition not correctly delaying some other turn progression aspects.

-Fixed some fleet upgrades getting added to loot pool despite still being locked.

-Fixed some effects not resetting correctly on dongle remove.

-Fixed some bad unlock conditions in data cloud.

-Fixed some support affects displaying bad text during inspect.

-Fixed Evolve not being modified by effect power.

-Fixed victory turn not counting towards turn end unlocks.

-Other small fixes.

-Fixed some typos.