Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-652-1a2c707

- Regression fix: Online games sometimes lag/jitter a lot

- Regression fix: Abort and save modal didn’t show any game info

- Regression fix: Savegames could not be loaded

- Regression fix: Pause was not working in local sessions





See you on track!