14 October 2025 Build 20388528 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-652-1a2c707

- Regression fix: Online games sometimes lag/jitter a lot

- Regression fix: Abort and save modal didn’t show any game info

- Regression fix: Savegames could not be loaded

- Regression fix: Pause was not working in local sessions


See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20388528
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
