As the title says, the game came out 5 years ago!
To celebrate it, the game just received an update fixing some issues with avatars not being loaded in leaderboards, some workshop integration issues, and a couple of crashes have also been fixed. I have also added rich presence and integrated Steam timeline into the game!
Oh and the game will be on a 50% discount for a week! 🥳
I've been reading my previous events related to this game's anniversaries and saw I kinda use this opportunity as an update on my game dev journey, which is pretty cool.
Last announcement was 2 years ago, and I explained how I was close but not there in my goal of becoming a full-time indie game developer. Here I am to say that I made it, that despite this being a statistically hard and near to impossible milestone, I did it, sales on my games have allowed me to continue doing this as my full-time job every month for nearly the past two years. It is thanks to this game that I made it, that I saw it could be made. It was a hard journey, one full of doubts, fear and uncertainty. Not that those feelings are no longer present, but I now know how to deal with them, they are part of this chapter. This journey is far from over. In some way I feel like it is starting, I won’t say anything about what’s next, but I am really excited to see what the future holds.
That's it for now, thanks once again for being part of this amazing journey, will forever be grateful!
