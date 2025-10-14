 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20388256 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added another small update with some small fixes and improvements. Here's the full list of changes:

[General Changes]

- Changed gamepad thumbstick movement to gradual so you move slower if you tilt the thumbstick less and tilting it all the way gives you the same movement speed as keyboard movement
- Loading screen skip text now shows the right keybinding if you have changed jump keybinding or using gamepad
- Minor optimization

[Bug Fixes]

- Replaced some cave rock materials with correct ones
- Fixed issue with the shadow of Beacons
- Fixes to code that could cause crash in rare situations
- Fixes to materials to avoid GPU crash in rare situation with specific Nvidia GPUs

Have a nice and relaxing day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link