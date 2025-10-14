Added another small update with some small fixes and improvements. Here's the full list of changes:
[General Changes]
- Changed gamepad thumbstick movement to gradual so you move slower if you tilt the thumbstick less and tilting it all the way gives you the same movement speed as keyboard movement
- Loading screen skip text now shows the right keybinding if you have changed jump keybinding or using gamepad
- Minor optimization
[Bug Fixes]
- Replaced some cave rock materials with correct ones
- Fixed issue with the shadow of Beacons
- Fixes to code that could cause crash in rare situations
- Fixes to materials to avoid GPU crash in rare situation with specific Nvidia GPUs
Have a nice and relaxing day!
