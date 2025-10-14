 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20388056 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Patch v0.502.3 – Clearer Trading System


This patch focuses on making trading clearer and easier to understand, especially when problems occur due to target quantities being set too low or too high.

Changes & Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect portrait positions of children in the second generation on the Family panel.

  • Added display in the Stock/Resource panel showing in which cities a resource is being bought or sold.

  • Double-clicking on a traded resource in a city now opens the Stock panel with that resource automatically selected.

  • Problematic resources in a city are now highlighted in red.

  • Added a marker and hint above cities that have trading issues, to make it clearer what’s going wrong with trade routes.

A small update with events and improved aqueducts will be coming in a few days,
and the big update is still planned for October 27th, with new buildings on the way!

