🛠️ Patch v0.502.3 – Clearer Trading System



This patch focuses on making trading clearer and easier to understand, especially when problems occur due to target quantities being set too low or too high.



Changes & Fixes

Fixed incorrect portrait positions of children in the second generation on the Family panel.

Added display in the Stock/Resource panel showing in which cities a resource is being bought or sold.

Double-clicking on a traded resource in a city now opens the Stock panel with that resource automatically selected.

Problematic resources in a city are now highlighted in red.

Added a marker and hint above cities that have trading issues, to make it clearer what’s going wrong with trade routes.

A small update with events and improved aqueducts will be coming in a few days,

and the big update is still planned for October 27th, with new buildings on the way!