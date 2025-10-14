Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.8 :

Added additional information about customer rarity.



Added a notification and overlay informing about incorrect storage of items in the warehouse.



Added an option to disable the aforementioned overlay in the settings.



Adjusted the way rewards are calculated in relation to player reputation.



Fixed a bug that could cause items to disappear from pallets in the warehouse.



Fixed a bug that could cause some items to disappear from the warehouse, including pallets with items.



Removed an issue that caused bricks to levitate in the air after Workplace Inspection intervention in the warehouse.



Fixed an issue where bricks could duplicate after saving during a contract.



Other minor improvements to Workplace Inspection system.

Game version: 8108ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team