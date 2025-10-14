 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387949 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.8:

Game version: 8108
  • Added additional information about customer rarity.
  • Added a notification and overlay informing about incorrect storage of items in the warehouse.
  • Added an option to disable the aforementioned overlay in the settings.
  • Adjusted the way rewards are calculated in relation to player reputation.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause items to disappear from pallets in the warehouse.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause some items to disappear from the warehouse, including pallets with items.
  • Removed an issue that caused bricks to levitate in the air after Workplace Inspection intervention in the warehouse.
  • Fixed an issue where bricks could duplicate after saving during a contract.
  • Other minor improvements to Workplace Inspection system.
ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team






Changed files in this update

Depot 2487151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link