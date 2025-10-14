Hello Deconstructors 🫡
Changelog for Patch 1.0.8:Game version: 8108
- Added additional information about customer rarity.
- Added a notification and overlay informing about incorrect storage of items in the warehouse.
- Added an option to disable the aforementioned overlay in the settings.
- Adjusted the way rewards are calculated in relation to player reputation.
- Fixed a bug that could cause items to disappear from pallets in the warehouse.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some items to disappear from the warehouse, including pallets with items.
- Removed an issue that caused bricks to levitate in the air after Workplace Inspection intervention in the warehouse.
- Fixed an issue where bricks could duplicate after saving during a contract.
- Other minor improvements to Workplace Inspection system.
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
