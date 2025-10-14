 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387929
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • Added 4 new monsters.

  • Added over 25new skills.

  • Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

  • Hitstop has been reduced for special follow-up attacks.

  • Performance when follow-up attacks occur has been improved, making them faster.

  • Adjusted the recovery effect reduction debuff.

  • The Gigant Quest hint system has been revamped.

  • Fixed an issue where Magic Defense (addition) up was not working with all equipment.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause an error during battle under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause enemy Dark Bursts to be unable to act.

  • Fixed the Dark Burst's Last Sword effect.

  • Adjusted a debuff that reduces recovery effectiveness.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to all of you. If you would like to leave a review on Steam, it will be a great encouragement! We will also actively reflect comments from in-game surveys, so please support us!

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3902671
  • Loading history…
