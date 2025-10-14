Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 25new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

Hitstop has been reduced for special follow-up attacks.

Performance when follow-up attacks occur has been improved, making them faster.

Adjusted the recovery effect reduction debuff.

The Gigant Quest hint system has been revamped.

Fixed an issue where Magic Defense (addition) up was not working with all equipment.

Fixed an issue that could cause an error during battle under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemy Dark Bursts to be unable to act.

Fixed the Dark Burst's Last Sword effect.

Adjusted a debuff that reduces recovery effectiveness.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.



Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to all of you. If you would like to leave a review on Steam, it will be a great encouragement! We will also actively reflect comments from in-game surveys, so please support us!