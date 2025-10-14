Added New Songs (Challengers, Pristine, Undergarden, Alpines)

Added Goobert Enemy

Added Goob Chest

Added Spook Enemy

Reworked Intro

Photosphere song now plays in main game

Fully Fixed Campaign

Added new spawning mechanics for enemies;

-There is a pool of 7 enemies* with 2 taken each stage to join 2 enemies* guaranteed + Goobert chance to take over a camp

*Shaper, Sentry, Gardener, Snake, Shaper, Spook, Paratrooper

*Bandit, Rock

The Pool is determined by stage count eg. Stage 1 could have only 5 enemies while Stage 3 could have all 10 spawning

Added Ragdoll (Wind Damage)

Yea, thats it :) (happy birthday to me)