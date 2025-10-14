Added New Songs (Challengers, Pristine, Undergarden, Alpines)
Added Goobert Enemy
Added Goob Chest
Added Spook Enemy
Reworked Intro
Photosphere song now plays in main game
Fully Fixed Campaign
Added new spawning mechanics for enemies;
-There is a pool of 7 enemies* with 2 taken each stage to join 2 enemies* guaranteed + Goobert chance to take over a camp
*Shaper, Sentry, Gardener, Snake, Shaper, Spook, Paratrooper
*Bandit, Rock
The Pool is determined by stage count eg. Stage 1 could have only 5 enemies while Stage 3 could have all 10 spawning
Added Ragdoll (Wind Damage)
Yea, thats it :) (happy birthday to me)
Version 2.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3863221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update