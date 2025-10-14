 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387884 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added New Songs (Challengers, Pristine, Undergarden, Alpines)
Added Goobert Enemy
Added Goob Chest
Added Spook Enemy
Reworked Intro
Photosphere song now plays in main game
Fully Fixed Campaign
Added new spawning mechanics for enemies;
-There is a pool of 7 enemies* with 2 taken each stage to join 2 enemies* guaranteed + Goobert chance to take over a camp
*Shaper, Sentry, Gardener, Snake, Shaper, Spook, Paratrooper
*Bandit, Rock
The Pool is determined by stage count eg. Stage 1 could have only 5 enemies while Stage 3 could have all 10 spawning
Added Ragdoll (Wind Damage)
Yea, thats it :) (happy birthday to me)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3863221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link