Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Another week, another patch for recently released Gas Station Simulator - RV Camp DLC. Thanks to your invaluable feedback, we've managed to again truck those pesky issues with your gameplay, and we hope that with today's update your gameplay will be much more enjoyable and smoother than it used to be till now. Rest assured, we're still actively checking your reports, comments, and feedback in general, so make sure to keep those comments coming. Now, let's see what we've managed to fix with that patch!👇

Fixed a bug where players couldn’t interact with Sean.

Fixed a bug where Joe wouldn’t go to the plane during the marshal wands quest at the Airstrip.

Fixed a bug causing Joe to get stuck on the map, preventing progress in the marshal wands minigame objective.

Fixed a bug where NPCs could get stuck when leaving the concert camp near the stage.

Fixed an issue in the Junkyard where the Car Customization UI couldn’t close the Contract Success or Fail popup when using a controller.

Fixed a bug where Airstrip questline landmarks were unlocking too early.

Fixed an issue where decorations from the RV were not available on the Tidal Wave.

Fixed a bug where Joe could remain stuck sitting on a bench after finishing his questline.

Fixed a typo in the PC Management tab on the Economy Statistics widget.

Fixed various issues where the general music system worked incorrectly.

Fixed various controller-related issues in the RV.

Fixed incorrect or missing camp spot numbers on RV signs.

Fixed a bug causing NPCs to fall from the sky near the RV area.

Fixed an unnecessary red dot on the “Perform Service” objective in the RV.

Fixed a delay in NPC sitting animation during the bench press interaction in the RV.

Fixed a bug in the RV dish washing evaluation where the cursor could be lost.

Fixed a missing clock icon in the RV concert tab when other DLCs weren’t installed.

Fixed an issue where the manager could get stuck at the concert if not paid.

Fixed an issue where resetting a blocked spawner caused multiple party buses to appear in a row.

Fixed issues related to the 12-hour time format display.

Fixed tutorial outline inconsistencies in the RV dishwashing sequence.

Fixed a design issue causing confusion when interacting with the ringing phone without an active questline.

Fixed readability issues on the Bench Press UI.

And there you have it! Let us know in the comments below how this update has affected your gameplay so far. And last but not least, if you want to help us make the game and DLC better, do not hesiate to leave a review. Until the next announcement! 👋