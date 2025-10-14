With this update, all bugs reported so far have been fixed. Feel free to let me know if you encounter any.
Bug fixes:
A press might not create an ingot. This is now fixed: it will always create one (also accounts for invisible ingots adjustable in the settings).
Additions:
Slider to adjust the size of context menus (Machine & Employee).
The ability to assign a task to an employee is unlocked via the R&D menu.
A tutorial is included.
Modifications:
Employees dropped outside the company will now move to the entrance instead of being teleported.
Invisible walls could prevent them from entering; holes have been made so they can pass.
If they get stuck, they will be teleported to the entrance.
The settings menu is starting to become very crowded, so I will modify it in the coming days with better-organized submenus.
