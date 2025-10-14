 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387787 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:26:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, all bugs reported so far have been fixed. Feel free to let me know if you encounter any.

Bug fixes:

  • A press might not create an ingot. This is now fixed: it will always create one (also accounts for invisible ingots adjustable in the settings).

Additions:

  • Slider to adjust the size of context menus (Machine & Employee).

  • The ability to assign a task to an employee is unlocked via the R&D menu.

    • A tutorial is included.

Modifications:

  • Employees dropped outside the company will now move to the entrance instead of being teleported.

    • Invisible walls could prevent them from entering; holes have been made so they can pass.

    • If they get stuck, they will be teleported to the entrance.

The settings menu is starting to become very crowded, so I will modify it in the coming days with better-organized submenus.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3913141
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3913143
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link