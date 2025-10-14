With this update, all bugs reported so far have been fixed. Feel free to let me know if you encounter any.

Bug fixes:

A press might not create an ingot. This is now fixed: it will always create one (also accounts for invisible ingots adjustable in the settings).

Additions:

Slider to adjust the size of context menus (Machine & Employee).

The ability to assign a task to an employee is unlocked via the R&D menu. A tutorial is included.



Modifications:

Employees dropped outside the company will now move to the entrance instead of being teleported. Invisible walls could prevent them from entering; holes have been made so they can pass. If they get stuck, they will be teleported to the entrance.



The settings menu is starting to become very crowded, so I will modify it in the coming days with better-organized submenus.