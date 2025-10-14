v1.0.3 Bug fixes
・Fixed an issue where players who were imprisoned were included in the voting process (if they were separated).
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
・Fixed an issue where players who were imprisoned were included in the voting process (if they were separated).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update