"There's a difference between liberals and leftists. It's a very big difference. A liberal is someone I will disagree with, and we'll have a wonderful time. We'll go out to dinner, and we'll consider each other friends. A liberal will have the conversation, and they'll say we might not agree on this, but I still treat you with respect, and I really like you as a person. A leftist will try to shut you up before you even open your mouth. A leftist is rooted in intolerance. And you see this happen all over the place. In America, where on college campuses, I get shouted down. You heard my message tonight—do you think I'm a hateful speaker? Do you think that, you know, I bring vitriol? I get labeled by groups on the left. In America, that I should not be allowed to speak on U.S. campuses. Uh... that I'm somehow spreading vitriol and hatred, and I'm spreading dangerous ideas. There's a difference between a liberal and a leftist." --- Charlie Kirk
English
[Queensmouth]New Location: Freedom Fighter's Vault (It's the basement of the "Junkyard House")
[BGM]New BGM: The Patriots' Safehouse
[Queensmouth]The "Junkyard House" now uses The Patriots' Safehouse as its background music.
[Boombox]You can now listen to The Patriots' Safehouse from your boombox.
[Furniture]New Furniture: Portrait of Charlie Kirk
[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Standing)
[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Sitting with Microphone)
[Shopping]The NPC in the Freedom Fighter's Vault can sell you all those new furniture.
简体中文
【王后镇】新地点：自由战士之宝库 （这是【垃圾场小屋】的地下室。）
【BGM】新BGM：爱国者的安全屋
【王后镇】【垃圾场小屋】区域现在使用【爱国者的安全屋】作为其背景音乐。
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听【爱国者的安全屋】
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克肖像
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （站立）
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （坐着手持麦克风）
【购物】自由战士之宝库的NPC会向你出售这些新的家具。
Today is the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk
