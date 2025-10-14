 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387698 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
"There's a difference between liberals and leftists. It's a very big difference. A liberal is someone I will disagree with, and we'll have a wonderful time. We'll go out to dinner, and we'll consider each other friends. A liberal will have the conversation, and they'll say we might not agree on this, but I still treat you with respect, and I really like you as a person. A leftist will try to shut you up before you even open your mouth. A leftist is rooted in intolerance. And you see this happen all over the place. In America, where on college campuses, I get shouted down. You heard my message tonight—do you think I'm a hateful speaker? Do you think that, you know, I bring vitriol? I get labeled by groups on the left. In America, that I should not be allowed to speak on U.S. campuses. Uh... that I'm somehow spreading vitriol and hatred, and I'm spreading dangerous ideas. There's a difference between a liberal and a leftist." --- Charlie Kirk






English
##########Content################
[Queensmouth]New Location: Freedom Fighter's Vault (It's the basement of the "Junkyard House")
[BGM]New BGM: The Patriots' Safehouse
[Queensmouth]The "Junkyard House" now uses The Patriots' Safehouse as its background music.
[Boombox]You can now listen to The Patriots' Safehouse from your boombox.
[Furniture]New Furniture: Portrait of Charlie Kirk
[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Standing)
[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Sitting with Microphone)
[Shopping]The NPC in the Freedom Fighter's Vault can sell you all those new furniture.
简体中文
##########Content################
【王后镇】新地点：自由战士之宝库 （这是【垃圾场小屋】的地下室。）
【BGM】新BGM：爱国者的安全屋
【王后镇】【垃圾场小屋】区域现在使用【爱国者的安全屋】作为其背景音乐。
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听【爱国者的安全屋】
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克肖像
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （站立）
【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （坐着手持麦克风）
【购物】自由战士之宝库的NPC会向你出售这些新的家具。


Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/7c55ae32
https://pastelink.net/20aoqsq0

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link