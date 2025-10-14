We are really excited to introduce a new truck to the world of Euro Truck Simulator 2! Thanks to a great collaboration with DAF Trucks, the DAF XF Electric is joining our electric line-up, and truckers can already drive it through the Quick Jobs section in the game. Let's take a look at this newest addition!

The DAF XF Electric is part of the New Generation DAF models and features the advanced, fully electric PACCAR drive system. In the Quick Jobs section, this truck comes in a 4x2 chassis configuration, equipped with the PACCAR EX-D2 electric motor. Power comes from five battery packs with a combined capacity of 525 kWh.

This model also stands out with its striking white and blue paint scheme, originally designed by DAF Trucks, which gives the electric truck a modern and distinctive appearance.

The interior features an additional rear side window and a folded "cinema" passenger seat, enhancing visibility from the cab and providing greater safety when navigating Europe's narrow streets.

As mentioned in the past, the transition to electric vehicles brings unique challenges within our virtual world. While our team is working hard to develop the necessary infrastructure, traditional fuel stations cannot simply be converted into charging stations without significant modifications.

That's why the DAF XF Electric is currently available only for Quick Jobs, with a maximum range of 350 kilometres per delivery. In case you happen to run out of charge, an emergency recharging service is available for a fee. We believe you'll enjoy the unique experience of driving this state-of-the-art truck, with its impressive acceleration, speed, and quiet, smooth performance on the road. We look forward to hearing your feedback!

This update will not reset the in-game economy, so it may take some time before a quick job featuring the new electric DAF appears. If you don't see one right away, please be patient and allow some in-game time to pass.

We hope we got you excited to drive the DAF XF Electric. We would like to thank DAF Trucks for the smooth cooperation in bringing this new vehicle to Euro Truck Simulator 2. Make sure to give them a follow on their X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Also, remember to stay tuned for more updates from the world of ETS2 by following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, and YouTube, or by signing up for our newsletter. Happy electric haulin'!