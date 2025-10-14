Hello Traders!
We’re continuing to roll out updates to improve your multiplayer experience and address community-reported issues. Here’s what’s included in our latest patch:
Changelog:
⦁ Added a corrupt save file check to the save system.
⦁ Fixed an issue where some players could spawn under the city map at the start of the day.
⦁ Fixed an issue where customer positions could appear out of sync for players joining rooms.
⦁ Fixed an issue where dirt and garbage could spawn outside the store area.
⦁ Fixed an issue where cleaned dirt and garbage could reappear after reloading a save.
⦁ Fixed an issue where the shopping cart wouldn’t function properly for clients.
⦁ Updated Room Settings UI to better reflect the host player.
Please note: Multiplayer does not support cross platform.
Changed files in this update