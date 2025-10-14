 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387658 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Traders!


We’re continuing to roll out updates to improve your multiplayer experience and address community-reported issues. Here’s what’s included in our latest patch:

Changelog:

⦁ Added a corrupt save file check to the save system.
⦁ Fixed an issue where some players could spawn under the city map at the start of the day.
⦁ Fixed an issue where customer positions could appear out of sync for players joining rooms.
⦁ Fixed an issue where dirt and garbage could spawn outside the store area.
⦁ Fixed an issue where cleaned dirt and garbage could reappear after reloading a save.
⦁ Fixed an issue where the shopping cart wouldn’t function properly for clients.
⦁ Updated Room Settings UI to better reflect the host player.


Please note: Multiplayer does not support cross platform.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2670631
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2670632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link