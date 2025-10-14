Hello Traders!



We’re continuing to roll out updates to improve your multiplayer experience and address community-reported issues. Here’s what’s included in our latest patch:

Changelog:

⦁ Added a corrupt save file check to the save system.

⦁ Fixed an issue where some players could spawn under the city map at the start of the day.

⦁ Fixed an issue where customer positions could appear out of sync for players joining rooms.

⦁ Fixed an issue where dirt and garbage could spawn outside the store area.

⦁ Fixed an issue where cleaned dirt and garbage could reappear after reloading a save.

⦁ Fixed an issue where the shopping cart wouldn’t function properly for clients.

⦁ Updated Room Settings UI to better reflect the host player.



Please note: Multiplayer does not support cross platform.