🧛👻🎃 THE SPOOKY SEASON IS UPON US 🎃👻🧛



You know what that means?

👥🧱 NO MORE INVISIBLE WALL BETWEEN PLAYERS! 🧱👥

What?!?

Yes, that's right. We've finally removed the barrier between co-op players , so you can now go and mess with your partner's stuff or quickly hide the cork your friend dropped when trying to hide from the cops.



🆕 What's New?

You'll find a revamped hideout, spooky clients coming to your shop, and tons of other little stuff to put you in the Halloween spirit!



Removed barriers between co-op players

Revamped Hideout

Spooky Clients

Halloween customizations around your shop

New cosmetics

🎃 Cosmetics

Also, our newest Halloween Pack is guaranteed to make you the spookiest cock of the coop.





Spook up your style with not one, but two full-body skins in this premium Halloween bundle! Whether you're into straw-stuffed menace or stitched-up monstrosity, we've got your spooky alter ego covered.



This terrifyingly festive pack includes:

Scarecrow Skin : Rags, rope, and a pumpkin head with a thousand-yard stare. Perfect for haunting fields and city streets

Skeleton Suit Skin: A glowy, wormy, zippered abomination. Less “bones,” more bonkers.



🎃 Free Halloween Pack

Don't forget to grab the spooky version of the free pack too!





Evil bird wings

Frankenscrews



Whether you’re trick-or-treating or just running your usual contraband empire, these outfits are the perfect disguise for blending in with the monsters. Or becoming one.



Get into the Halloween spirit and scare the pants off your pantless clients!

📜 Patch Notes

Halloween Decorations and Ambiance additions.

The wall was removed between players.

Fixed an issue where liquids would only pour from the center of the container.

Fixed an issue where bottles and their content would turn black when diluting liquids.

Fixed an issue where a black screen would happen for a player after a phase change in co-op.

Fixed an issue where the furniture would act weirdly in co-op.

Fixed an issue where players were missing premium sets in the unlockables menu.



Also, please don't mind the mayor's statue, he hasn't been eating well lately.





Thank you for the huge support, and happy early Halloween! 🎃



Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!

