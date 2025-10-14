### Changed

- Changed how the logic to enable particles to be affected by wind, so it is now only done to Inventory prefab objects, instead of all prefabs in the mod. The reason is this affected some prefabs and particle systems that we don't want to be affected by wind, like the flame on the custom lighters mod

### Fixed

- Fixed bug where you could not use the mouse to look around after picked up object were destroyed while rotating it

YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Discord

- Enjoy!