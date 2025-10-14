 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387553 Edited 14 October 2025 – 18:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A bug that prevented the full number of items from being accounted for in the "Big Bone Farmer" and "Big Maze Farmer" achievements has been fixed.

  • The cactus single leaderboard has been fixed to use the 8x8 size instead of the full farm size.

  • Fixed the Russian не that was in the Portuguese translation for some reason.

  • Fixed a few other small documentation issues.

  • Fixed the issue where the infinite loop achievement would not trigger if the while condition was in brackets.

  • Fixed the cause of one common crash that people were getting.

  • Fixed problems with negative or too large leaderboard speedups.

  • Dead pumpkins now disappear when harvested. There is still no reason to harvest them, but if you do, they will disappear.

  • num_unlocked now also works on hats.

Changed files in this update

