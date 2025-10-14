A bug that prevented the full number of items from being accounted for in the "Big Bone Farmer" and "Big Maze Farmer" achievements has been fixed.

The cactus single leaderboard has been fixed to use the 8x8 size instead of the full farm size.

Fixed the Russian не that was in the Portuguese translation for some reason.

Fixed a few other small documentation issues.

Fixed the issue where the infinite loop achievement would not trigger if the while condition was in brackets.

Fixed the cause of one common crash that people were getting.

Fixed problems with negative or too large leaderboard speedups.

Dead pumpkins now disappear when harvested. There is still no reason to harvest them, but if you do, they will disappear.