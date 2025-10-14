Here's the notes for the next incoming hotfix. Please keep your reports coming!!

Speculative fix for a GPU crash that's been reported 🤞

Less of the weird wheelies when the car respawns in level 05 (it's already hellish enough)

Tweaks to the Niles Pirelli statue puzzle in 2 to draw a little more attention to its pertinent focal points

Characters now save when progressing from one level to the next; if you were driving at the end of one level, you should still be driving at the start of the next

Potential fix for ingame VOIP breaking when moving to the next level

Removed the extremely effective quadruple glazing on the car's windows that Gramma paid extra for (you can no longer throw an item through a closed window!!)

Fix to an issue with the level 06 CCTV puzzle that caused a softlock for some players

Fixed flamethrower culling

Fixed collision on some assets in level 04

Level 05: slowed down the lava balls

Level 05: cannon tweaks to better signal what to do

Level 07: coolant trigger behaves correctly

Level 08: ski jump fix (stick the landing!)

Friends list should be more responsive

Overfilling gas now explodes the car as intended

Skin system fixes and general polish

Added vsync option to the settings

Thanks. Pick you up when it's time for the next one. 🚘