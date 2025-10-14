Here's the notes for the next incoming hotfix. Please keep your reports coming!!
Speculative fix for a GPU crash that's been reported 🤞
Less of the weird wheelies when the car respawns in level 05 (it's already hellish enough)
Tweaks to the Niles Pirelli statue puzzle in 2 to draw a little more attention to its pertinent focal points
Characters now save when progressing from one level to the next; if you were driving at the end of one level, you should still be driving at the start of the next
Potential fix for ingame VOIP breaking when moving to the next level
Removed the extremely effective quadruple glazing on the car's windows that Gramma paid extra for (you can no longer throw an item through a closed window!!)
Fix to an issue with the level 06 CCTV puzzle that caused a softlock for some players
Fixed flamethrower culling
Fixed collision on some assets in level 04
Level 05: slowed down the lava balls
Level 05: cannon tweaks to better signal what to do
Level 07: coolant trigger behaves correctly
Level 08: ski jump fix (stick the landing!)
Friends list should be more responsive
Overfilling gas now explodes the car as intended
Skin system fixes and general polish
Added vsync option to the settings
Thanks. Pick you up when it's time for the next one. 🚘
Changed files in this update