Hi guys :)
We just updated Shawn's story with some much needed improvement ^^
Features:
Improved "stuff" dealing economy with Danny
Butt hot coffee for all the girls in every positions [~15EV]
Three new events to unlock butt hot coffee [3EV]
Alternative ethical harem formation events [3EV]
Hot coffee at Amy's and Audrey's places after dates
Palla's Dom route [5EV]
That's a butt-load of new events (pun intended) for you guys!
We also did some bug fixes so hopefully the experience will be much better now ^^
We are currently working on:
- BreeMC: The master
- MikeMC: Cherie
- ShawnMC: Bree
Andrealphus
Changed files in this update