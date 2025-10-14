 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20387503 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi guys :)

We just updated Shawn's story with some much needed improvement ^^

Features:

  • Improved "stuff" dealing economy with Danny

  • Butt hot coffee for all the girls in every positions [~15EV]

  • Three new events to unlock butt hot coffee [3EV]

  • Alternative ethical harem formation events [3EV]

  • Hot coffee at Amy's and Audrey's places after dates

  • Palla's Dom route [5EV]

That's a butt-load of new events (pun intended) for you guys!
We also did some bug fixes so hopefully the experience will be much better now ^^

We are currently working on:
- BreeMC: The master
- MikeMC: Cherie
- ShawnMC: Bree

Andrealphus

Changed files in this update

Depot 3795261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link