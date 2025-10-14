Hi guys :)

We just updated Shawn's story with some much needed improvement ^^

Features:

Improved "stuff" dealing economy with Danny

Butt hot coffee for all the girls in every positions [~15EV]

Three new events to unlock butt hot coffee [3EV]

Alternative ethical harem formation events [3EV]

Hot coffee at Amy's and Audrey's places after dates

Palla's Dom route [5EV]

That's a butt-load of new events (pun intended) for you guys!

We also did some bug fixes so hopefully the experience will be much better now ^^

We are currently working on:

- BreeMC: The master

- MikeMC: Cherie

- ShawnMC: Bree

Andrealphus