Hey All,

We just released a new patch (1.03) that addressed some bugs and added a new visual for unlocking the portraits in the game + we updated the demo.

Bug fixes:, Cards: Defence is Offence (Arie) - now properly deals damage equal to 2x your block,

Spinner (Kuro) - now properly doubles the Red Imp attack, Miscellaneous:, Updated music throughout the game,

Updated art on a few cards,

Fixed spelling errors in Ukrainian and French localizations, New visuals:



- After a run, you can now see if you've unlocked part of the portrait by completing the achievements in the run summary.

- You can also now see what portrait power does in the compendium.

This highlights the expanded build options enabled by the new portraits and demonstrates how gameplay feels more diverse.

We also updated the game demo to reflect the main game — now you can play with all three characters and reach the second chapter boss. After defeating the boss with all characters, the demo locks, and we hope you'll purchase the full game. :)

Thanks,

DL Team