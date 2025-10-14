 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387461 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.4.6

Dance Player Updates

  • Added automatic MMD-to-VRM facial expression conversion for avatars without MMD Blendshapes. Models must include standard VRM Blendshapes; otherwise, no facial expressions will appear.

  • Added the ability to favorite songs in the Dance Mods list.

  • Added a Favorite Filter: click the heart icon to display only favorited songs.

  • Added Song Search to quickly find songs by title.

  • Improved visuals with smoother fade-in and fade-out transitions.

  • Added Sync Dances: when multiple MateEngine instances run (via Instance Feature), all avatars can dance simultaneously. This is experimental and may have up to a 0.5-second offset between instances due to timing limits.

Changes

  • Dance Trails can now be toggled on or off in the main settings menu via the icon with three balls. This also affects trails in the native Dance Feature.

Fixes

  • Fixed mixed VRM and MMD facial expressions during dances that caused morph glitches and clipping.

  • Fixed an issue where the last item in the Mod List was blocked by UI buttons, preventing deletion when the list was long.

  • Stability fixes.

  • Some other minor fixes.

