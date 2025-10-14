MateEngine 2.4.6
Dance Player Updates
Added automatic MMD-to-VRM facial expression conversion for avatars without MMD Blendshapes. Models must include standard VRM Blendshapes; otherwise, no facial expressions will appear.
Added the ability to favorite songs in the Dance Mods list.
Added a Favorite Filter: click the heart icon to display only favorited songs.
Added Song Search to quickly find songs by title.
Improved visuals with smoother fade-in and fade-out transitions.
Added Sync Dances: when multiple MateEngine instances run (via Instance Feature), all avatars can dance simultaneously. This is experimental and may have up to a 0.5-second offset between instances due to timing limits.
Changes
Dance Trails can now be toggled on or off in the main settings menu via the icon with three balls. This also affects trails in the native Dance Feature.
Fixes
Fixed mixed VRM and MMD facial expressions during dances that caused morph glitches and clipping.
Fixed an issue where the last item in the Mod List was blocked by UI buttons, preventing deletion when the list was long.
Stability fixes.
Some other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update