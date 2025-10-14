 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387360 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Shop Improvements

Added a wave indicator to the shop screen so players can easily track their progress between waves.

Adjusted melee weapon pricing at higher tiers — later upgrades now cost more to better reflect their power and rarity.

These changes should make the shop experience more intuitive and balanced as players advance deeper into the arena.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4052631
  • Loading history…
