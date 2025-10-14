Shop Improvements
Added a wave indicator to the shop screen so players can easily track their progress between waves.
Adjusted melee weapon pricing at higher tiers — later upgrades now cost more to better reflect their power and rarity.
These changes should make the shop experience more intuitive and balanced as players advance deeper into the arena.
