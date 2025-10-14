 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387192
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disables self-destruct in tutorial (the tutorial scripting isn't ready for it)
  • Implement trading of both subsystems and resources (completely unbalanced right now, but at least somewhat functional)
  • Remove trader points from the meta map (since you can now trade everywhere)
  • Add `loadout motherlode` dev cheat (awards salvage)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3041591
macOS Depot 3041592
Linux 64-bit Depot 3041593
