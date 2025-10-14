- Disables self-destruct in tutorial (the tutorial scripting isn't ready for it)
- Implement trading of both subsystems and resources (completely unbalanced right now, but at least somewhat functional)
- Remove trader points from the meta map (since you can now trade everywhere)
- Add `loadout motherlode` dev cheat (awards salvage)
v0.2.63+90 *MACROSS*
Update notes via Steam Community
