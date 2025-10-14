 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20387062
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some problem according to player's feed back
1. Before store level3 , customerswill choose food that is researched at the early stage.
2. Research recipe will have certain requirements.
3. Player will not see a customer get stuck at store anymore

