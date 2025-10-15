- Veil fights 16+ are now available! Beat Veil 16 for the normal ending, and Veil 19 for the true ending!
Balance:
- The rewards for Veil fights 8 and 11 (accessories and the crest faith unlock) have been swapped. If you already did fight 8, the crest faith unlock will keep being unlocked for you.
- Veil fight 12 now additional unlocks the 10th ability slot.
- The talent refresh amulet has been reworked to actually do something! It works on a charge-based system, with a charge returning every 48 hours. Charges refresh on performing a glyphless rebirth.
- Adjusted achievement requirements for the equipment level, knowledge level, plant level, boon level, and companion level achievements.
Fixes:
- Increased the size of the tooltip so text is not so close to the edge any more.
- Fixed an issue where the stated reward was one-off when fighting old Veil fights. (This caused the veil fight to bug out when redoing the first one.)
- Fixed an issue where the berries harvested from the Lassterian plant and RP from the Shrimpocampus plant could overflow
- Rebirth Points, Talent Points, Golden Ichor, and Cosmic Ichor have been changed internally to doubles, to prevent future overflow errors
- Arena fights 4 and 5 of series 8 have had their sprite size adjust so they're not spilling into the UI
- Fixed an issue where the equip and crafting tabs had their text swapped in the equipment menu
- Removed the ability to click accessories while in the arena or to use hotkeys to access forbidden areas
- Removed the lines with just numbers at the bottom of the "total equipment stats" panel when you have equipment with singularity bonuses equipped
- The Spirit of Wrath will now benefit from Ferocity if you were healed to full by the Spirit of Compassion before it activates
QoL:
- Added a panel to the Veil's battle that shows where the Veil is in its action sequence and its current attack bonus
- Changed the order of creation idol and destruction idol XP gain in the saved loadout to match that of the total rewards.
- Changed the listed order of glyph rewards at the daily gift upgrade to always be ascending.
- Reattunement now defaults to having the current empowerment target be selected.
- Refreshing berry trades will no longer take you back to the trades for the first island.
- Added text stating that the class XP plant's level reduction stacks multiplicatively, not additively.
- Added images showing which relics are upgraded by which deity in the Trial interface.
- Added additional text to the warning about sacrificing an ascended accessory.
