In the previous version, matchups were automatically paired by the seed orders (e.g., #0 vs. #3, #1 vs #2) when you do not configure a custom bracket. This version has introduced a custom "Seed" bracket type, so you can manually define every matchup by specifying seed indices, like (#1 vs #3, #0 vs #2). Whenever you see the word "index", the value has to be zero based.Web site: