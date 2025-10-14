 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20386992 Edited 14 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In the previous version, matchups were automatically paired by the seed orders (e.g., #0 vs. #3, #1 vs #2) when you do not configure a custom bracket. This version has introduced a custom "Seed" bracket type, so you can manually define every matchup by specifying seed indices, like (#1 vs #3, #0 vs #2). Whenever you see the word "index", the value has to be zero based.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
