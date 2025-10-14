Dear friend,

I fell in love!

This always happens to me at the turn of the season, and this time I fell in love with Autumn! She painted my beloved forest in so many lovely, incredible colors, that I have a really hard time being inside. All I want is to go for a walk and gather a lot of leaves. I even learned that if you marinate lovely autumn leaves in a solution composed of 1/3 glycerin and 2/3 lukewarm water, the vibrant colors will last for a very long time. My leaves are still marinating, but I hope that in a few days, my office will look and feel just like the forest!

Inspired by this beautiful Autumn, I fell in love once more with watercolor. It did not help at all that I visited a lovely arts and crafts store, which had All The Colors! Thankfully, my new watercolor palette kept me in my office for a bit, and it inspired me to paint a Halloween-themed decoration set. I hope the spooky decorations will bring you joy!

The Abbess Garden

My friend Edwige is creating a beautiful gardening game set in the 17th-century rural France, called The Abbess Garden. Besides a very accurate gardening experience, the game also features an intriguing story filled with spies and romance!

Edwige kindly gave me a whole neat set of decorations from her game. They are now available in the Guestbook, offering a little taste of her beautiful game. The Abbess Garden features a Demo that takes part in Steam Next Fest, and I encourage you to try it out and consider leaving a nice review.

Notable* Improvements and Fixes

Fixed Achievements - The new setting between the Simple and Realistic decoration style inadvertently broke some achievements. I should have thought about checking! But I am happy to say that the broken achievements (Fairy's Gift and Fairy's Gifts) are now fixed.

Decoration Toggles - I also changed how the Categories and Sizes work in the Decorations page. They were originally designed as filters that can be combined, but now they work as simple toggles: you can choose to see only Small stickers, or only Frames, for example.

Soul Candy Refresh - I caught myself trying to find the perfect Soul Candy for the day. But it was not that easy to find it in the candy jar, so now I added a Refresh button right in the candy!

Improved Decoration Gathering - the Simple mode of scrapbooking now adds only one decoration of the same kind in the Decoration pages, no matter how many times you click on it.

By "*Notable" I mean what I remembered to note =)

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports!

They help me super super super much! I always keep a really close eye on the reports, on what is happening right here in the Steam community, and on The Merry Fairy Discord channel.

Pumpkins!

This has nothing to do with the game, but I want to show you my super lovely Halloween pumpkins that I have been growing in my garden since this spring. It's the first time I tried to grow pumpkins, and I think I experienced what is commonly known as "beginner's luck"!

Have a spookily happy Halloween! I hope the new decorations are not too scary!