Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

This update includes the following changes:

1. Fixed several bugs that could cause unexpected crashes.

2. Optimized game logic for smoother performance.

We’re planning an upcoming upgrade to the ELO system,

increasing point gains for lower ranks during win streaks and slightly reducing the overall difficulty.

Additionally, new features like item drops, rank rewards, commemorative badges, and trophies may be introduced — stay tuned!