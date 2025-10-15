We are working hard on a patch with various fixes and tweaks based on your reports; most notable, the fix to the game-breaking bug happening when you find the yellow nanocard. And while the updated version shows promise, thorough testing is still required before its full release. Your help with this process would be invaluable, that's why the new update has been made available as an open beta here on Steam.
If you do decide to give it a go, first of all - huge thanks! And second, if you run into any issues, please report them either here in the comments, in Steam Discussions, or come to the Fulqrum Publishing Discord server and let us know there. Just specify that the report you're making is for the open beta.
To access the beta branch, head to your Steam Library, right-click HYPERVIOLENT, left-click Properties, left-click Betas and from the drop-down menu select the option "update_beta". Your game will then update to the desired version.
You can find the following fixes and changes in the update beta:
- Yellow Nanocard crash no longer happens, and it should be possible to continue playing from the affected save files
- Weapon, Ammo and health vial drops rebalanced
- 1440p resolution added
- Post processing can be disabled from the menu for bloom, grain, and depth of field.
- Dialogue for Russian language no longer cuts off early.
- Tutorial typos have been corrected, and the tutorial no longer waits too long to go to the next section.
- Green LMG Zombie's Alert sound volume has been decreased and tweaked
Thank you for your support!
