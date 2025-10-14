🎮 Meet Us at the KAMON PLAY Festival in Dijon! 🎮
On October 18–19, 2025, the team behind The World of Orathos will be attending the KAMON PLAY Festival in Dijon, France!
Come and discover the behind-the-scenes of our universe — see how we create the game, chat with the developer, and enjoy a few exclusive surprises waiting for you 👀
You’ll also get a sneak peek at limited-edition figurines that will soon be available for purchase, fun mini-games, and of course, the chance to play the game if you haven’t experienced it yet!
📍 Where: KAMON PLAY Festival – Dijon, France
📅 When: October 18–19, 2025
We can’t wait to meet you and share our passion for video games with all of you!
See you soon in The World of Orathos 🌌
Changed files in this update