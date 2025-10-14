Our community spoke, and I listened!
This update fixes key issues and brings a feature you’ve been missing.
New Features
Auto-pilot for manual weapons – set your weapons to fire automatically for easier combat.
Hero talking bubble – now your hero speaks, giving the you more personality than you already have
Fixes
Fixed camera shake and camera movement performance.
Fixed controller input being handled twice (Steamworks virtual controller issue).
Fixed laggy input on high-GPU PCs caused by high framerates.
Fixed dash slash weapon execution sound.
Improvements
Optimized enemy generation logic for smoother gameplay.
UI optimizations for better clarity and responsiveness.
Enhanced aim indication for more precise targeting.
Improved Dash Slot UI for easier tracking of abilities.
Thanks,
Afek,
Galactic Pawns
