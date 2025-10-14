 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20386567 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our community spoke, and I listened!

This update fixes key issues and brings a feature you’ve been missing.

New Features

  • Auto-pilot for manual weapons – set your weapons to fire automatically for easier combat.

  • Hero talking bubble – now your hero speaks, giving the you more personality than you already have

Fixes

  • Fixed camera shake and camera movement performance.

  • Fixed controller input being handled twice (Steamworks virtual controller issue).

  • Fixed laggy input on high-GPU PCs caused by high framerates.

  • Fixed dash slash weapon execution sound.

Improvements

  • Optimized enemy generation logic for smoother gameplay.

  • UI optimizations for better clarity and responsiveness.

  • Enhanced aim indication for more precise targeting.

  • Improved Dash Slot UI for easier tracking of abilities.

Thanks,

Afek,

Galactic Pawns

Changed files in this update

Depot 3566941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link