To all of our guests in Wormwood Manor,

Thank you for all of your feedback, commentary, and participation in our Discord community contests. We have a hotfix patch that will fingers crossed solve some of the roadblocks you’ve been facing in Midnight Murder Club.

As always, we invite you to keep us updated on your experience and hope to see you and your groups take advantage of this patch!

Network

PSPC update to address the sign-in issues that have been ongoing on PC

Grouping