Halloween event

Full changelog

Scavenge has had some work.



has had some work. A dust storm has had some work.



has had some work. Having exposed skin now reduces Outfitted/Work .



. Work boots have been tweaked a little.





have been tweaked a little. New Differences (82 combinations in total now).



(82 combinations in total now). Additional opportunities to talk to your friends about your body modification project.





Some more uses for abstract thought type things.



One new supply packet.



You can now buy and use Firecrackers .



. Made prices scale slightly more favourably with Making a deal .



. There's some new stuff to do with protection and wounds.



Some new items (mostly previewed before).



One new outfit control.





New artwork.





Fixed some possible problems with later Kristoff content.



Fixed not all non-lethal weapons working for Combat>Stun .



. Fixed getting a genital piercing not counting as a Soft tissue wound .



. Fixed some typos and smaller bugs; thanks for the reports!



Yes, it was long overdue, buthas finally had an overhaul. It was one of the first pieces of content that I wrote, in early 2014, and the first locked-in dynamic scene, and it hadn't really had any work since. Its mechanics are now up to the newer standard, and it has a load more random events that can happen while you're out in the storm... plus it can no longer go on forever and ever on each run. I've also added some hooks that will tie into the full weather simulation I'm planning for the long term... maybe I should write something about that over on Patreon.Scavenging in the dump has had a similar treatment, with more diversity of things to find and some random events that can crop up along the way. Also as a part of that, there new and exciting ways to get poisoned and stuck with a sharp object – but also more ways to protect yourself.Other than that, there's the usual load of tweaks and changes (notgoes into the changelog, so you can find some stuff for yourself). Most notable is probably more work on filling out all the NPC interactions for body modding.Halloween is our next event; this one's shorter than the others during the year, but there's still a fair amount going on. It starts on 2025-10-26 and lasts for a week or so.