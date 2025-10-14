Scavenging in the dump has had a similar treatment, with more diversity of things to find and some random events that can crop up along the way. Also as a part of that, there new and exciting ways to get poisoned and stuck with a sharp object – but also more ways to protect yourself.
Other than that, there's the usual load of tweaks and changes (not everything goes into the changelog, so you can find some stuff for yourself). Most notable is probably more work on filling out all the NPC interactions for body modding.
Halloween eventHalloween is our next event; this one's shorter than the others during the year, but there's still a fair amount going on. It starts on 2025-10-26 and lasts for a week or so.
Full changelog
- Scavenge has had some work.
- A dust storm has had some work.
- Having exposed skin now reduces Outfitted/Work.
- Work boots have been tweaked a little.
- New Differences (82 combinations in total now).
- Additional opportunities to talk to your friends about your body modification project.
- Some more uses for abstract thought type things.
- One new supply packet.
- You can now buy and use Firecrackers.
- Made prices scale slightly more favourably with Making a deal.
- There's some new stuff to do with protection and wounds.
- Some new items (mostly previewed before).
- One new outfit control.
- New artwork.
- Fixed some possible problems with later Kristoff content.
- Fixed not all non-lethal weapons working for Combat>Stun.
- Fixed getting a genital piercing not counting as a Soft tissue wound.
- Fixed some typos and smaller bugs; thanks for the reports!
