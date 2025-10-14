 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20386438 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Yes, it was long overdue, but A dust storm has finally had an overhaul. It was one of the first pieces of content that I wrote, in early 2014, and the first locked-in dynamic scene, and it hadn't really had any work since. Its mechanics are now up to the newer standard, and it has a load more random events that can happen while you're out in the storm... plus it can no longer go on forever and ever on each run. I've also added some hooks that will tie into the full weather simulation I'm planning for the long term... maybe I should write something about that over on Patreon.

Scavenging in the dump has had a similar treatment, with more diversity of things to find and some random events that can crop up along the way. Also as a part of that, there new and exciting ways to get poisoned and stuck with a sharp object – but also more ways to protect yourself.

Other than that, there's the usual load of tweaks and changes (not everything goes into the changelog, so you can find some stuff for yourself). Most notable is probably more work on filling out all the NPC interactions for body modding.

Halloween event

Halloween is our next event; this one's shorter than the others during the year, but there's still a fair amount going on. It starts on 2025-10-26 and lasts for a week or so.

Full changelog

  • Scavenge has had some work.
  • A dust storm has had some work.
  • Having exposed skin now reduces Outfitted/Work.
  • Work boots have been tweaked a little.

  • New Differences (82 combinations in total now).
  • Additional opportunities to talk to your friends about your body modification project.

  • Some more uses for abstract thought type things.
  • One new supply packet.
  • You can now buy and use Firecrackers.
  • Made prices scale slightly more favourably with Making a deal.
  • There's some new stuff to do with protection and wounds.
  • Some new items (mostly previewed before).
  • One new outfit control.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed some possible problems with later Kristoff content.
  • Fixed not all non-lethal weapons working for Combat>Stun.
  • Fixed getting a genital piercing not counting as a Soft tissue wound.
  • Fixed some typos and smaller bugs; thanks for the reports!


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link