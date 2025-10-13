A huge thank-you to everyone who joined our Playtest, shared feedback, and helped us track down those early issues 🧡

Your reports, screenshots, and kind words really help us make AGRONOM better every single day!

This is our first hotfix update for the Playtest — focused on the most important fixes and stability improvements.

Another, larger update is already in the works — with more content, refinements, and surprises ahead 👀

Here’s what’s new in this version:

🔸 Added additional quest completion checks during saving and exiting the game — this prevents rare crashes some players experienced.

🔸 Adjusted logic for environment controller setup tasks — preconfigured environments now correctly count toward related quest objectives.

🔸 Many quests will now recognize resources you’ve already crafted — no need to produce everything from scratch again.

(Made 100 units of alcohol before the quest asked for it? No worries — it’ll count now!)

🔸 Removed the ability to build underground or inside rocks — your helpers won’t try to construct the impossible anymore!

🔸 Updated rules for story-related buildings that can’t be demolished.

(Auntie Masha would definitely scold you for breaking her greenhouse!)

🔸 Reworked Navigation Meshes for smoother movement of helper robots.

🔸 Added assembly diagram for the construction robot.

(Gramps Makar forgot to send it, but now you can assemble at least a couple of construction robots!)

🔸 Tuned the main musical theme and slightly reduced its volume.

🔸 Adjusted the required amount of potatoes in the final story quest for clearer automation flow.

And a few technical improvements under the hood:

• Fixed potential memory leaks when handling quest arrays.

• Improved overall stability and performance.

• Updated configuration files to support new systems.

Thank you for playing, testing, and sharing your thoughts — you’re helping shape AGRONOM into something truly special.

See you soon with the next (and bigger!) update 🚀🌱

_

With love,

AGRONOM Team 🧡