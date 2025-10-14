 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20386019 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This fixes the CVE-2025-59489 vulnerability. Note that this likely was never used to any significant capacity.

This build is a debug build. Some code for new systems in in-place, resulting in many bug fixes and performance improvements. However, this build does NOT contain actual new features, and was exported for the CVE patch only.

Since it's a debug build, you can open the debug console with F1. There are two new commands: spawn-bot and spawn-evilbot. This is a sneak-peek of the more advanced AI stuff I've been working on.

Due to internal changes, your previous save will be "corrupted". Do not worry about the popup, this is expected alpha build behaviour. To gain any lost EXP, simply use a gain-exp 99999 command (see below).

In future release builds, you may enable the console with the -enable-console launch argument.

