Hello Halloween Heroes! :)We've got a small but exciting update for you today which increases the maximum human players per server from 16 to 20, full servers are now visible in the server browser, a new monthly PvP leaderboard and striped shirts in different colors!-maximum amount of players that can connect to a single server increased from 16 to 20 (we will be adding a host setting for max players soon for those that still preferred 8v8)-full servers are now visible in the server browser-added a new PvP score leaderboard that resets every month-added striped shirts in 4 different colors (blue, red, green and purple)-increased BAR reload speed (from 2.5s -> 2s)