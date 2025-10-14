 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20386014 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Halloween Heroes! :)

We've got a small but exciting update for you today which increases the maximum human players per server from 16 to 20, full servers are now visible in the server browser, a new monthly PvP leaderboard and striped shirts in different colors!



Patch notes:

-maximum amount of players that can connect to a single server increased from 16 to 20 (we will be adding a host setting for max players soon for those that still preferred 8v8)
-full servers are now visible in the server browser

-added a new PvP score leaderboard that resets every month

-added striped shirts in 4 different colors (blue, red, green and purple)

-increased BAR reload speed (from 2.5s -> 2s)

