Hello Halloween Heroes! :)
We've got a small but exciting update for you today which increases the maximum human players per server from 16 to 20, full servers are now visible in the server browser, a new monthly PvP leaderboard and striped shirts in different colors!
Patch notes:
-maximum amount of players that can connect to a single server increased from 16 to 20 (we will be adding a host setting for max players soon for those that still preferred 8v8)
-full servers are now visible in the server browser
-added a new PvP score leaderboard that resets every month
-added striped shirts in 4 different colors (blue, red, green and purple)
-increased BAR reload speed (from 2.5s -> 2s)
Version 0.1.3.241 - 20 player matches, monthly PvP leaderboard & striped shirts
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update