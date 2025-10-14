 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20385952 Edited 14 October 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! A summary of some of the fixes that went out recently. The main one being a fix for fallen datacubes not being picked up by Workerbots!

Version 0.77.2

  • Fixed visual issue on CV2 in Knowledge Base,

  • Fixed visual issue on Buoyancy Research Icon,

  • Fixed Research occupying KGs in Freighter Storage

Version 0.77.3

  • Falled Datacubes and other equipmetn tagged for storage will now be correctly piced up,

  • Disabled pirate music until we have a fix for the problem

Thank you for all your reports. We'll continue tackling issues this week!

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day
-hube

