Hello! A summary of some of the fixes that went out recently. The main one being a fix for fallen datacubes not being picked up by Workerbots!



Version 0.77.2

Fixed visual issue on CV2 in Knowledge Base,

Fixed visual issue on Buoyancy Research Icon,

Fixed Research occupying KGs in Freighter Storage

Version 0.77.3

Falled Datacubes and other equipmetn tagged for storage will now be correctly piced up,

Disabled pirate music until we have a fix for the problem





Thank you for all your reports. We'll continue tackling issues this week!

Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day

-hube