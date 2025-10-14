 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20385778 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released a new update with important fixes and improvements:
• Fixed an issue with the Soul Swap spell for the Dark Knight, where positioning caused the ability to behave incorrectly.
• Fixed the right-click sell behavior in the trade screen — it now correctly sells the entire item stack instead of just one item.

Thank you for your feedback and patience as we continue improving Hero Quest!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link