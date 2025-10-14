We’ve just released a new update with important fixes and improvements:
• Fixed an issue with the Soul Swap spell for the Dark Knight, where positioning caused the ability to behave incorrectly.
• Fixed the right-click sell behavior in the trade screen — it now correctly sells the entire item stack instead of just one item.
Thank you for your feedback and patience as we continue improving Hero Quest!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
