Crash fixes related to dedicated server connectivity
Increased the password field character limit to 32 for dedicated server connection
Fixed a small issue affecting the recoloring of captured pirate towers
Fixed an issue with repairing the crashed story ship in online sessions
Fixed an issue allowing dedicated servers to be started in story game modes (these are not currently supported)
Fixed an issue with the speeder jittering when connected to an online session
Fixed an issue that caused planet types to appear scrambled — they are now restored to their proper types from before the dedicated server update
Fixed an issue where jetpack sounds could be triggered by various UI interactions
Fixed an issue with counting crafting items when multiple players deployed them in the same base
Update 1.1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
