14 October 2025 Build 20385738 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Crash fixes related to dedicated server connectivity

  • Increased the password field character limit to 32 for dedicated server connection

  • Fixed a small issue affecting the recoloring of captured pirate towers

  • Fixed an issue with repairing the crashed story ship in online sessions

  • Fixed an issue allowing dedicated servers to be started in story game modes (these are not currently supported)

  • Fixed an issue with the speeder jittering when connected to an online session

  • Fixed an issue that caused planet types to appear scrambled — they are now restored to their proper types from before the dedicated server update

  • Fixed an issue where jetpack sounds could be triggered by various UI interactions

  • Fixed an issue with counting crafting items when multiple players deployed them in the same base

