Crash fixes related to dedicated server connectivity

Increased the password field character limit to 32 for dedicated server connection

Fixed a small issue affecting the recoloring of captured pirate towers

Fixed an issue with repairing the crashed story ship in online sessions

Fixed an issue allowing dedicated servers to be started in story game modes (these are not currently supported)

Fixed an issue with the speeder jittering when connected to an online session

Fixed an issue that caused planet types to appear scrambled — they are now restored to their proper types from before the dedicated server update

Fixed an issue where jetpack sounds could be triggered by various UI interactions