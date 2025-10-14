This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚌 The Bus DLC – Hamburg City – News from the North



Things are moving forward at full speed!

Work on the new Line 7 for The Bus DLC – Hamburg City is in full swing.



This line will later be released as a free update, expanding the existing network with another exciting route section in the northern part of Hamburg.



🚧 Progress on All Fronts



Development is currently happening in multiple areas at once:

Roads are being newly laid, terrain carefully adjusted, and previously missing sections are being modeled.



The foundation for this work is the Geoportal of the City of Hamburg, which provides precise data on street dimensions, routes, elevations, and building positions.

This ensures the new route is created accurate down to the centimeter for the most realistic result possible.



Line 7 is divided into several segments being developed in parallel.

Step by step, these sections are now coming together – soon the entire route will be fully drivable!







🛠️ The Finishing Touches Begin

Alongside the main road construction, preparations for detailed polish are already underway:

Traffic Lights

While simple intersections can be implemented quickly, complex junctions – which appear several times along Line 7 – require a lot of fine-tuning and attention to detail.



Lighting

Numerous custom Hamburg street lamp variants are currently being integrated to authentically recreate the city’s distinctive atmosphere.



Traffic, Street, and Information Signs

These are being created in many different versions and placed at their real-world locations .



AI Paths

Precision is key here: the paths are continuously fine-tuned during testing to ensure smooth and realistic traffic flow.



📸 A Look Behind the Scenes



We have compiled a few current development screenshots for you.



Please note: this is still a non-final version, so details may change before release.



Even now, it’s clear to see how far development has progressed – and how Hamburg City continues to evolve into a true highlight within The Bus with every new line.

We wish you lots of fun exploring virtual Hamburg! 🧡