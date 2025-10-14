 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20385692 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025.10.14 Adjust Patch

1. Cancel SMG submachine gun (due to balance reasons)

2. Adjust the weapon configuration of special heavy ships

3. Adjust the hover values of some types of ships

Changed files in this update

