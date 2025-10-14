 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20385274 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the Checkpoint features to 168 levels, except for 12 different levels to retain their original challenges.

  • Added a Nine Lives feature so that you get 9 Lives to respawn at your latest Checkpoint before having to restart the level.

  • Respawning at Checkpoints can resupply you with Weapons & Abilities to make sure you have what you need to finish the level.

  • Updated the Oxygen meter on water levels, so it now remains visible whenever your oxygen is below 100%, even when above the surface.

  • Improvements on Forcefield wall textures so that they are all animated and aligned properly on all sides.

  • Plus lots of visual and optimization improvements across the entire game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3873551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link