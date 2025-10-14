Added the Checkpoint features to 168 levels, except for 12 different levels to retain their original challenges.

Added a Nine Lives feature so that you get 9 Lives to respawn at your latest Checkpoint before having to restart the level.

Respawning at Checkpoints can resupply you with Weapons & Abilities to make sure you have what you need to finish the level.

Updated the Oxygen meter on water levels, so it now remains visible whenever your oxygen is below 100%, even when above the surface.

Improvements on Forcefield wall textures so that they are all animated and aligned properly on all sides.