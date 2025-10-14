 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20385174 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.12b:

  • added switch track to Swinging Mine Train Coaster

  • added option to disable track height limits to cheat window

  • added option to disable object scale limits to cheat window

  • added HappyCo delivery crate and palette as placeable deco

  • updated painted border pieces of the Ancient World theme to be fully recolorable

  • updated Korean translation

  • updated Russian translation

  • changed Swinging Mine Train Coaster train to only have the lamp on the front car

  • fixed mosaic paths looking broken sometimes

  • fixed a case where trash could be stuck on trash bins after loading a savegame

  • fixed problem with changing the color of the seats of Pulsar

September 2025 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3566556286&searchtext=
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3569847149&searchtext=
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3569484809&searchtext=
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3568491532&searchtext=
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3568762487&searchtext=

October 2025 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Swinging Mine Train Coaster!
This is one of the new rides from the Dinos & Dynasties DLC, but even if you don't own the DLC you can participate in this build challenge and use the ride there.
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

