This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.12b:

added switch track to Swinging Mine Train Coaster

added option to disable track height limits to cheat window

added option to disable object scale limits to cheat window

added HappyCo delivery crate and palette as placeable deco

updated painted border pieces of the Ancient World theme to be fully recolorable

updated Korean translation

updated Russian translation

changed Swinging Mine Train Coaster train to only have the lamp on the front car

fixed mosaic paths looking broken sometimes

fixed a case where trash could be stuck on trash bins after loading a savegame

fixed problem with changing the color of the seats of Pulsar

September 2025 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

October 2025 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Swinging Mine Train Coaster!

This is one of the new rides from the Dinos & Dynasties DLC, but even if you don't own the DLC you can participate in this build challenge and use the ride there.

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.