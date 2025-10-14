This months update contains the following changes:
Version 1.12b:
added switch track to Swinging Mine Train Coaster
added option to disable track height limits to cheat window
added option to disable object scale limits to cheat window
added HappyCo delivery crate and palette as placeable deco
updated painted border pieces of the Ancient World theme to be fully recolorable
updated Korean translation
updated Russian translation
changed Swinging Mine Train Coaster train to only have the lamp on the front car
fixed mosaic paths looking broken sometimes
fixed a case where trash could be stuck on trash bins after loading a savegame
fixed problem with changing the color of the seats of Pulsar
September 2025 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
October 2025 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Swinging Mine Train Coaster!
This is one of the new rides from the Dinos & Dynasties DLC, but even if you don't own the DLC you can participate in this build challenge and use the ride there.
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
