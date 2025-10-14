 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20385131 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses issues that occurred only in version 1.0.7.
We apologize for the delay in delivering this fix. Thanks to your reports, we were able to identify and address the issue promptly. We truly appreciate your feedback.

・Fixed an issue where some achievements (7 types) could not be unlocked properly. Added compatibility processing so that if the conditions for unlocking the achievements "Minion Master," "Spell Master," "Veteran," and "Charisma" have already been met, they will now be unlocked automatically.
※ The achievements "A Landslide," "The Legend," and "Days Without Rest" are excluded from this compatibility process due to implementation difficulties.

・Fixed an issue where Ascension would not increase after losing in an "Ex Stage."
・Fixed an issue where Ascension would not increase after reaching Endless Mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2389041
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2389042
  • Loading history…
