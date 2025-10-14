More brightness in the Hotel, that could appear very dark on some displays.
Fixed a gap near the Secret Hint in the Museum.
The settings menu can now be navigated using the directional pad on a controller.
B-Line 1.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 3939012
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update