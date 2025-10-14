 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20385009 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • More brightness in the Hotel, that could appear very dark on some displays.

  • Fixed a gap near the Secret Hint in the Museum.

  • The settings menu can now be navigated using the directional pad on a controller.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3939012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link