14 October 2025 Build 20384978 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Entering vertex edit mode requires parts to be selected
- Thickness slider switched to be in millimeters
- Redo function disabled (causing reverting issues)
- Changed default grid & angle snap size

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3822892
Linux Depot 3822893
