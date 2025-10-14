 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20384944 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃 Halloween Update!

The Halloween missions and exclusive decorations are now available in the game!

Get your valley ready for the spookiest (and most festive) event of the year 👻

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3618761
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3618762
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3618763
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link