ver. 1.6.5 changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
- Unity security update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Space Commander: War and Trade - Windows Depot 1449751
- Loading history…
macOS Space Commander: War and Trade - Mac OSX Depot 1449752
- Loading history…
Linux Space Commander: War and Trade - Linux Depot 1449753
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update