14 October 2025 Build 20384873 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Unity security update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Space Commander: War and Trade - Windows Depot 1449751
macOS Space Commander: War and Trade - Mac OSX Depot 1449752
Linux Space Commander: War and Trade - Linux Depot 1449753
