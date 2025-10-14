1. Fix the bug where employees can be fired during recruitment

2. Fixing the chat room can bypass restrictions and abnormally reduce employees' salaries

3. Fix the issue where the collective salary reduction button cannot be opened after continuous clicks

4. Fix the issue where the "Exit Game" button is not working

5. Fix the abnormal logic of collective salary reduction

6. Fix the issue where employees can still speak even after they have died

7. Fix the issue where the promotional panel does not reset when reopened

8. Fix the avatar anomaly issue on the chat page

9. The required price can now be seen on the promotional page

10. Add secondary confirmation and refund of research points when deleting the "Ox and Horse" card

11. Cancelling an action now will result in the return of the action card

12. Optimize the logic of the right-click menu

13. Optimize the issue where projects cannot be created when funds are insufficient

14. Now, when drawing cards, you can see the attributes of employees

15. Add effects for selected and unselected cards in card drawing

16. The bubble page for promotional effects can now be skipped by pressing the space bar or ESC

17. Add instructions for new projects

18. Optimize the logic for choosing not to pay wages when employee salaries are negative