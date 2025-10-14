 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20384643 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,
we’ve released the second hotfix addressing several issues found since the Diplomacy Update.




In case you missed it:

>> Now Available: Diplomacy Update (8.00) & X4: Envoy Pack

X4 8.00 Hotfix 2 Changelog:

  • Added Closed Loop production for Envoy and Cypher.

  • Improved behaviour of lasertowers when shooting at surface elements.
  • Improved combat behaviour of Asgard to improve damage to target when using main weapon.

  • Fixed rare case of ships not firing at station modules.
  • Fixed weapons firing at targets that are hidden behind something else.
  • Fixed Sapporo missile launcher sometimes not firing at capital ships.
  • Fixed station turrets not firing if set to Attack fighters first or Shoot missiles first.
  • Fixed non-commonwealth shipyards requesting commonwealth resources.
  • Fixed Envoy weapons production costs.
  • Fixed several causes of crashes.

