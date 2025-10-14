we’ve released the second hotfix addressing several issues found since the Diplomacy Update.
In case you missed it:>> Now Available: Diplomacy Update (8.00) & X4: Envoy Pack
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49933/X4_Ship_Pack_Bundle/
X4 8.00 Hotfix 2 Changelog:
- Added Closed Loop production for Envoy and Cypher.
- Improved behaviour of lasertowers when shooting at surface elements.
- Improved combat behaviour of Asgard to improve damage to target when using main weapon.
- Fixed rare case of ships not firing at station modules.
- Fixed weapons firing at targets that are hidden behind something else.
- Fixed Sapporo missile launcher sometimes not firing at capital ships.
- Fixed station turrets not firing if set to Attack fighters first or Shoot missiles first.
- Fixed non-commonwealth shipyards requesting commonwealth resources.
- Fixed Envoy weapons production costs.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
